Head-To-Head Survey: Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) vs. GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO)

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Free Report) and Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GoPro and Koss”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get GoPro alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GoPro $801.47 million 0.26 -$432.31 million ($0.90) -1.46 Koss $12.27 million 4.07 -$950,000.00 ($0.08) -66.63

Volatility & Risk

Koss has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GoPro. Koss is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GoPro, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

GoPro has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Koss has a beta of -1.68, suggesting that its share price is 268% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for GoPro and Koss, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GoPro 0 1 0 0 2.00 Koss 0 0 0 0 0.00

GoPro currently has a consensus price target of $0.75, suggesting a potential downside of 42.75%. Given GoPro’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe GoPro is more favorable than Koss.

Profitability

This table compares GoPro and Koss’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GoPro -17.93% -60.09% -17.03% Koss -6.06% -2.44% -2.01%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.1% of GoPro shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.2% of Koss shares are held by institutional investors. 18.4% of GoPro shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 46.7% of Koss shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Koss beats GoPro on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GoPro

(Get Free Report)

GoPro, Inc. develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia and Pacific region, and internationally. The company provides cloud connected HERO12 Black, HERO11 Black, HERO11 Black Mini, HERO10 Black, HERO10 Black Bones, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; Premium and Premium+ subscription services, which include full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription that offers access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik desktop and mobile apps that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera. It also offers mounts and accessories comprising equipment-based mounts consisting of helmet, handlebar, roll bar, and tripod mounts that enable consumers to wear the mount on their bodies, such as wrist housings, magnetic swivel clips, chest harnesses, and head straps; media, display, and light mods; spare batteries, dive filters, and charging accessories and cables; and lifestyle gear, such as bags, backpacks, cases, t-shirts, hats, and other soft goods. In addition, the company provides mobile, desktop, and web applications that provides media workflow for archiving, editing, multi-clip story creation, and sharing content on the fly. GoPro, Inc. sells its products through retailers and wholesale distributors, as well as through its GoPro.com website. The company was formerly known as Woodman Labs, Inc. and changed its name to GoPro, Inc. in February 2014. GoPro, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

About Koss

(Get Free Report)

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, Korea, Republic of Belgium, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless bluetooth headphones, wireless bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones. The company sells its products through distributors, international distributors, audio specialty stores, the internet, national retailers, grocery stores, electronics retailers, and prisons under the Koss name, as well as private label. It sells its products to distributors for resale to school systems, as well as directly to other manufacturers. The company markets through domestic retail outlets and numerous retailers. It exports its products. Koss Corporation was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Receive News & Ratings for GoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.