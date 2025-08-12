JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 14,557 Shares of Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,293,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,557 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $602,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Moody’s by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its position in Moody’s by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Moody’s by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Moody’s by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 477 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Moody’s by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on MCO. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Moody’s from $493.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Moody’s from $533.00 to $468.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Moody’s from $525.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Moody’s from $509.00 to $534.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $538.80.

Moody’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $512.00 on Tuesday. Moody’s Corporation has a twelve month low of $378.71 and a twelve month high of $531.93. The firm has a market cap of $91.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.50, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $496.63 and a 200 day moving average of $478.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.17. Moody’s had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 60.73%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Moody’s Corporation will post 13.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 31.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moody’s

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.40, for a total transaction of $208,911.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 61,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,153,412.40. The trade was a 0.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Noemie Clemence Heuland sold 897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.24, for a total transaction of $455,891.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 2,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,699.52. This represents a 29.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,593 shares of company stock worth $4,382,984. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

