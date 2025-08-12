Invesco Ltd. Has $372 Million Position in Domino’s Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ)

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 32.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 809,658 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,622 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $371,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,592,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 15,685 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,584,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 158.1% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,873 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth $449,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DPZ opened at $440.54 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $459.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $465.15. Domino’s Pizza Inc has a 52-week low of $396.06 and a 52-week high of $500.55. The stock has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.09.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

Domino’s Pizza ( NASDAQ:DPZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by ($0.12). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.49% and a negative return on equity of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza Inc will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $1.74 dividend. This represents a $6.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 40.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DPZ. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $540.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $490.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Argus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $490.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $489.67.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

