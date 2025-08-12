Invesco Ltd. Grows Position in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL)

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,512,903 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 275,391 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $333,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 1,367 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 122 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 347 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RL shares. Cfra Research downgraded Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $250.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen cut Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ralph Lauren has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.41.

RL opened at $288.61 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $282.69 and a 200 day moving average of $256.73. Ralph Lauren Corporation has a 52-week low of $157.84 and a 52-week high of $306.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.53.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.27. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 33.72% and a net margin of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. Ralph Lauren’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Corporation will post 12.01 EPS for the current year.

Ralph Lauren announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to purchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th were issued a $0.9125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is a positive change from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.15%.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

