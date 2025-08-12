King Luther Capital Management Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

King Luther Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Apex Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Apex Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.2%

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $119.89 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.92. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $106.00 and a twelve month high of $122.50. The company has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

