Virtu Financial LLC Raises Stake in Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE)

Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE – Free Report) by 70.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,217 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,892 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BE. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $274,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 11.7% in the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 304,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,987,000 after acquiring an additional 31,932 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 634.2% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 598,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,763,000 after acquiring an additional 516,833 shares during the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 20.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.39.

In other Bloom Energy news, insider Satish Chitoori sold 2,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $40,209.74. Following the transaction, the insider owned 176,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,484,673.14. This trade represents a 1.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Maciej Kurzymski sold 8,733 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $199,025.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 109,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,503,709.40. The trade was a 7.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,130 shares of company stock valued at $450,554. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BE opened at $37.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 935.73 and a beta of 3.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.71 and its 200-day moving average is $22.93. Bloom Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $9.02 and a 52-week high of $39.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $401.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.23 million. Bloom Energy had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Bloom Energy Corporation will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

