Invesco Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 11.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,519,461 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265,873 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $314,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BLDR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (down from $170.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Zelman & Associates reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $180.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.44.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

NYSE BLDR opened at $128.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $123.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.18. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.60 and a fifty-two week high of $203.14.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 4.74%. Builders FirstSource’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Builders FirstSource declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 1st that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Dirkson R. Charles acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $109.67 per share, with a total value of $548,350.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,350. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Articles

