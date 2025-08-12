Trajan Wealth LLC Has $13.41 Million Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Trajan Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,532 shares during the period. Trajan Wealth LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $13,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 115.0% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of PM opened at $170.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $265.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.48. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $115.72 and a one year high of $186.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.01.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 120.86% and a net margin of 9.03%. The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Philip Morris International from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.27.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Stories

