Trajan Wealth LLC Purchases 65,092 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Trajan Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 584.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 76,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,092 shares during the period. Trajan Wealth LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $5,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Citigroup by 455.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,352,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,908,000 after purchasing an additional 25,705,141 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 179.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,534,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,790,000 after acquiring an additional 9,334,038 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter worth about $578,100,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 148.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,524,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,232,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

C has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Citigroup from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Cowen assumed coverage on Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $77.00 price objective on Citigroup in a report on Monday, July 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.54.

Citigroup Stock Performance

C opened at $92.32 on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.51 and a 12-month high of $96.90. The stock has a market cap of $169.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.40 and a 200-day moving average of $77.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.35. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $21.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 4th. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 35.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,000 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total transaction of $271,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,456. This trade represents a 58.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

