Nuance Investments LLC Acquires 59,088 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Nuance Investments LLC lifted its holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 69.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,088 shares during the period. AptarGroup makes up approximately 1.4% of Nuance Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Nuance Investments LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $21,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in AptarGroup by 297.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 473,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,312,000 after buying an additional 353,935 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in AptarGroup by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,219,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,284,000 after buying an additional 247,519 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in AptarGroup by 20,143.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 202,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,970,000 after buying an additional 201,833 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in AptarGroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $21,549,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in AptarGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,941,000. 88.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Gael Touya sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total value of $503,646.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 33,963 shares in the company, valued at $5,183,433.06. The trade was a 8.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.49, for a total value of $1,095,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 10,265 shares in the company, valued at $1,606,369.85. The trade was a 40.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,585 shares of company stock worth $2,418,028 over the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on ATR. Wall Street Zen raised AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $153.00 target price (down from $173.00) on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $172.00 target price (down from $182.00) on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AptarGroup

AptarGroup Price Performance

ATR stock opened at $140.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.21. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.85 and a 52-week high of $178.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.78.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $966.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.06 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 10.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. Research analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 24th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 24th. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is presently 30.98%.

AptarGroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.