Esports Stocks To Research – August 9th

PENN Entertainment, Insight Enterprises, and Sphere Entertainment are the three Esports stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Esports stocks are publicly traded equity shares of companies whose core business revolves around competitive video gaming, such as game developers, tournament organizers, streaming platforms, hardware manufacturers, and professional teams. Investors buy and sell these stocks to gain exposure to the rapidly growing esports industry, betting on its audience expansion, advertising revenues, and sponsorship deals. As with any equities, their prices fluctuate based on company performance, market sentiment, and broader industry trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Esports stocks within the last several days.

PENN Entertainment (PENN)

PENN Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

Shares of NASDAQ PENN traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.96. 4,811,918 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,793,136. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. PENN Entertainment has a twelve month low of $13.25 and a twelve month high of $23.08. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -30.29 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.48.

Insight Enterprises (NSIT)

Insight Enterprises, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

NSIT traded up $5.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $123.13. 446,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,908. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.21. Insight Enterprises has a 1-year low of $115.68 and a 1-year high of $225.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Sphere Entertainment (SPHR)

Sphere Entertainment Co. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

SPHR traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.26. 1,128,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,620. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.71. Sphere Entertainment has a 1-year low of $23.89 and a 1-year high of $50.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

