Nuance Investments LLC Sells 53,004 Shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT)

Nuance Investments LLC reduced its stake in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 47.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,886 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 53,004 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $6,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in Target by 951.4% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 389 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total transaction of $4,328,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 246,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,703,849.54. This trade represents a 15.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Target from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Target from $160.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Target from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $145.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Target from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.65.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Target

Target Stock Performance

Target stock opened at $104.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.64. Target Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $87.35 and a fifty-two week high of $167.40. The stock has a market cap of $47.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.35). Target had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The business had revenue of $24.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. Target’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Target Corporation will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.23%.

Target Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.