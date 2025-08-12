IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Shares Sold by Nuance Investments LLC

Nuance Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 89.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,101 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 342,216 shares during the quarter. Nuance Investments LLC’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $4,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the first quarter valued at $20,478,000. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of IDACORP by 5.0% in the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDACORP by 25.0% in the first quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,247,925 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $145,034,000 after buying an additional 249,542 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd grew its stake in shares of IDACORP by 10,766.7% in the first quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 3,260 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the first quarter valued at $6,341,000. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE IDA opened at $124.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.01. IDACORP, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.81 and a 1 year high of $126.70.

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The energy company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.76. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 16.96%. The business had revenue of $531.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 5th. IDACORP’s payout ratio is presently 60.56%.

Several research firms recently commented on IDA. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on IDACORP from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised IDACORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up from $118.00) on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $128.00 target price on IDACORP and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on IDACORP from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.86.

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

