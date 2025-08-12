Montanaro Asset Management Ltd Decreases Stake in Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN)

Montanaro Asset Management Ltd lowered its stake in Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the period. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd owned 0.06% of Stevanato Group worth $3,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Stevanato Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 33.3% in the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 680.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 202.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,965 shares during the period.

Get Stevanato Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STVN. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stevanato Group in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Stephens upgraded shares of Stevanato Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of €25.13 ($29.22).

Stevanato Group Stock Down 6.3%

STVN stock opened at €22.14 ($25.74) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 41.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €24.52 and its 200 day moving average is €22.45. Stevanato Group S.p.A. has a one year low of €17.12 ($19.91) and a one year high of €28.00 ($32.56).

About Stevanato Group

(Free Report)

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for bio-pharma and healthcare industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stevanato Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stevanato Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.