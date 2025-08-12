LGT Group Foundation Sells 17,793 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

LGT Group Foundation trimmed its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,793 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Welltower were worth $9,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WELL. SouthState Corp increased its holdings in Welltower by 704.8% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Franchise Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Welltower

In related news, Director Andrew Gundlach acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $151.46 per share, with a total value of $3,029,200.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,029,200. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WELL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Welltower in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.82.

Welltower Price Performance

WELL stock opened at $167.93 on Tuesday. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.18 and a 12 month high of $171.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $157.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.89. The stock has a market cap of $112.32 billion, a PE ratio of 94.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.93.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 3.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Welltower Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be given a $0.74 dividend. This is a positive change from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 151.41%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

