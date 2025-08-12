Analyzing Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) and Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG)

Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Free Report) and Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.8% of Star Equity shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.8% of Great Elm Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.5% of Star Equity shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 51.8% of Great Elm Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Star Equity and Great Elm Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Star Equity $53.36 million 0.12 -$10.44 million ($3.43) -0.58 Great Elm Group $17.83 million 3.37 -$1.39 million ($0.07) -30.71

Great Elm Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Star Equity. Great Elm Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Star Equity, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Star Equity and Great Elm Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Star Equity 0 0 1 0 3.00 Great Elm Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Star Equity presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 150.00%. Given Star Equity’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Star Equity is more favorable than Great Elm Group.

Risk & Volatility

Star Equity has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Great Elm Group has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Star Equity and Great Elm Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Star Equity -16.43% -8.24% -3.48% Great Elm Group -6.42% -1.82% -0.91%

Summary

Great Elm Group beats Star Equity on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Star Equity

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. engages in the construction business in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Construction, and Investments. It manufactures modular housing units, structural wall panels, permanent wood foundation systems, and other engineered wood products; supplies general contractors with building materials; holds real estate assets; and manages investments. The company was formerly known as Digirad Corporation and changed its name to Star Equity Holdings, Inc. in December 2020. Star Equity Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, Connecticut.

About Great Elm Group

Great Elm Group, Inc. operates as a asset management company. The company engages in credit, real estate, and finance businesses. It is also involved in business development related activities and offers investment management services. The company was formerly known as Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. and changed its name to Great Elm Group, Inc. in December 2020. Great Elm Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

