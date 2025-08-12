LGT Group Foundation Increases Stake in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC)

LGT Group Foundation raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 30.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 499,153 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 115,543 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation owned about 0.07% of Ares Capital worth $11,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. Rathbones Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 31.1% in the first quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 228,292 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 54,182 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 9.6% in the first quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 12,816 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 87.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,621,109 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $58,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,570 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 9.0% in the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 91,985 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 7,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the first quarter worth $1,300,000. 27.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Capital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $22.45 on Tuesday. Ares Capital Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $18.26 and a fifty-two week high of $23.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.01. The firm has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.70.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The investment management company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). Ares Capital had a net margin of 44.94% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $614.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ares Capital Corporation will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.6%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARCC. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, JMP Securities set a $23.00 target price on shares of Ares Capital and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.86.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

