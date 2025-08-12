Montanaro Asset Management Ltd Has $5.38 Million Stake in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI)

Montanaro Asset Management Ltd decreased its position in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 30.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 14,200 shares during the period. Masimo accounts for about 1.6% of Montanaro Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Masimo were worth $5,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,101 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,309 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,596 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,433 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Masimo from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Masimo from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Raymond James Financial cut their price target on shares of Masimo from $204.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Masimo in a report on Monday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.60.

Masimo stock opened at $147.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.30 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Masimo Corporation has a 1-year low of $107.98 and a 1-year high of $194.88.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $370.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.65 million. Masimo had a negative net margin of 24.85% and a positive return on equity of 26.54%. Masimo’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Masimo Corporation will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

