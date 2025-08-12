LGT Group Foundation Has $7.30 Million Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

LGT Group Foundation raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 63.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,353 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,208 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $7,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 170.0% during the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 54 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $719.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $217.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.38. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $439.38 and a 1 year high of $737.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $683.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $614.62.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The investment management company reported $10.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.82 by $1.09. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $4.00 dividend. This represents a $16.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 26.44%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 6,008 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.39, for a total value of $4,310,079.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 65,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,176,283.79. This trade represents a 8.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 7,463 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $724.40, for a total value of $5,406,197.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,469,493.60. The trade was a 28.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,079 shares of company stock worth $14,423,221. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a $627.00 target price (up previously from $558.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $650.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Hsbc Global Res lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $680.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Citizens Jmp reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $660.00.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

