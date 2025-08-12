Analyzing Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) & Amarantus Bioscience (OTCMKTS:AMBS)

Amarantus Bioscience (OTCMKTS:AMBS – Get Free Report) and Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Amarantus Bioscience and Alignment Healthcare”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amarantus Bioscience N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Alignment Healthcare $2.70 billion 1.07 -$128.04 million ($0.28) -52.18

Risk & Volatility

Amarantus Bioscience has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Alignment Healthcare.

Amarantus Bioscience has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alignment Healthcare has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Amarantus Bioscience and Alignment Healthcare, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amarantus Bioscience 0 0 0 0 0.00 Alignment Healthcare 0 4 5 1 2.70

Alignment Healthcare has a consensus target price of $18.5625, suggesting a potential upside of 27.05%. Given Alignment Healthcare’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Alignment Healthcare is more favorable than Amarantus Bioscience.

Profitability

This table compares Amarantus Bioscience and Alignment Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amarantus Bioscience N/A N/A N/A Alignment Healthcare -1.53% -43.68% -6.05%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.2% of Alignment Healthcare shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.3% of Amarantus Bioscience shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of Alignment Healthcare shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Alignment Healthcare beats Amarantus Bioscience on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amarantus Bioscience

Amarantus BioScience Holdings, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of diagnostic and therapeutic product candidates in the areas of neurology, psychiatry, ophthalmology, and regenerative medicine. The company's diagnostic products in development include the lymphocyte proliferation (LymPro) test, a diagnostic blood test for Alzheimer's disease; and MSPrecise, a proprietary DNA sequencing assay for the identification of patients with multiple sclerosis. Its therapeutic products in development comprise Eltoprazine, a small molecule drug for the treatment of Parkinson's disease Levadopa-Induced Dyskinesia and attention deficit hyperactivity disorders; and mesencephalic-astrocyte-derived neurotrophic factor for the treatment of various animal models, including retinitis pigmentosa and retinal artery occlusion. It also develops NuroPro, a neurodegenerative disease diagnostic platform with application in Parkinson's disease; BC-SeraPro, an oncology diagnostic platform with application in breast cancer; and PhenoGuard platform for neurrotrophic factor discovery. In addition, the company develops Engineered Skin Substitute (ESS), a cell therapy-based autologous skin replacement product that is in mid-stage clinical development for the treatment of life-threatening severe burns. Amarantus BioScience Holdings, Inc. has a cooperative research and development agreement with the U.S. Army Institute of Surgical Research and Rutgers University. The company was formerly known as Amarantus Bioscience, Inc. and changed its name to Amarantus BioScience Holdings, Inc. in April 2013. Amarantus BioScience Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc., a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

