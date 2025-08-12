Montanaro Asset Management Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Montanaro Asset Management Ltd lowered its position in Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Free Report) by 15.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,833 shares during the period. Nova comprises approximately 3.5% of Montanaro Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Nova were worth $11,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Nova by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nova by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Nova by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Nova by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nova by 7.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Nova alerts:

Nova Stock Performance

Nova stock opened at $272.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.67. Nova Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $153.99 and a fifty-two week high of $291.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $258.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Nova ( NASDAQ:NVMI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $219.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.95 million. Nova had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 29.10%. Nova’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nova Ltd. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Nova from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Nova from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Nova in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Nova from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Nova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Nova

Nova Profile

(Free Report)

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.