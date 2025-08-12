Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp cut its stake in Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 136,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,002 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Invitation Home were worth $4,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invitation Home by 1,313.8% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Home in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Home in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Home in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Invitation Home by 99,700.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invitation Home alerts:

Insider Activity at Invitation Home

In other news, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 148,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total value of $4,969,704.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 642,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,481,727.93. This represents a 18.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on INVH. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Invitation Home from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on Invitation Home from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Invitation Home from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Invitation Home from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Invitation Home from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.64.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Invitation Home

Invitation Home Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:INVH opened at $29.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.88. The stock has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.00, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.78. Invitation Home has a 52-week low of $29.37 and a 52-week high of $37.80.

Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Invitation Home had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 20.36%. The business had revenue of $681.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Invitation Home will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Invitation Home Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 26th. Invitation Home’s dividend payout ratio is 131.82%.

Invitation Home Profile

(Free Report)

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.