Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp cut its stake in Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 136,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,002 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Invitation Home were worth $4,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invitation Home by 1,313.8% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Home in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Home in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Home in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Invitation Home by 99,700.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 148,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total value of $4,969,704.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 642,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,481,727.93. This represents a 18.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of NYSE:INVH opened at $29.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.88. The stock has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.00, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.78. Invitation Home has a 52-week low of $29.37 and a 52-week high of $37.80.
Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Invitation Home had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 20.36%. The business had revenue of $681.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Invitation Home will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 26th. Invitation Home’s dividend payout ratio is 131.82%.
Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.
