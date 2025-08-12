Westpac Banking Corp Decreases Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,299 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $3,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Best Buy by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 200,960 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $14,560,000 after purchasing an additional 13,378 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Best Buy by 5,519.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 173,131 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $12,744,000 after purchasing an additional 170,050 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Best Buy by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 502,272 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $36,972,000 after purchasing an additional 46,645 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the 1st quarter worth about $1,574,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in Best Buy by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 32,900 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BBY. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Best Buy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $89.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (down from $82.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 729,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total value of $53,195,212.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 196,100 shares in the company, valued at $14,305,495. This trade represents a 78.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Best Buy Price Performance

NYSE BBY opened at $68.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.53. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.99 and a 52-week high of $103.71. The company has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.21.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.06. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 46.40%. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 19th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.91%.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

