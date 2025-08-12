Elevation Capital Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE)

Elevation Capital Advisory LLC cut its stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.05% of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AA Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 99,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,966,000 after acquiring an additional 30,386 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 558,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,998,000 after purchasing an additional 29,725 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 339,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,668,000 after purchasing an additional 13,592 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 108.3% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 10,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 99,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,920,000 after buying an additional 10,555 shares in the last quarter.

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF stock opened at $79.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.50 million, a PE ratio of 34.66 and a beta of 1.06. ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF has a 52 week low of $60.72 and a 52 week high of $81.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.66.

The ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (LRGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the TIAA ESG USA Large-Cap Growth index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in global large-cap growth stocks with positive environmental, social, and governance (ESG) traits. The fund aims for long-term capital appreciation.

