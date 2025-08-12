Elevation Capital Advisory LLC Buys New Shares in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Elevation Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peak Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 24,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Blueprint Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $5,176,000. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $15,248,000. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 185,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,230,000 after buying an additional 6,124 shares during the period. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 5,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period.
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%
Shares of NYSEARCA STIP opened at $103.06 on Tuesday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $99.86 and a 12 month high of $103.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.63 and a 200-day moving average of $102.51.
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile
The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- MNDY Stock Has a Case of the Mondays—Buy Before the Rebound
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- IPO Market Stays Hot With These 2 Debuting Stocks
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Taiwan Semiconductor Stock: Own It, Don’t Trade It
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.