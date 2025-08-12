Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) is Nuance Investments LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Nuance Investments LLC decreased its stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,833,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 778,940 shares during the period. Werner Enterprises makes up 5.5% of Nuance Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Nuance Investments LLC’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $83,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Werner Enterprises by 796.3% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Werner Enterprises by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Werner Enterprises by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WERN has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Werner Enterprises from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays cut their price target on Werner Enterprises from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Werner Enterprises Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of WERN stock opened at $26.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.02 and a 1-year high of $42.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.08.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $753.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.09 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 0.92%. Werner Enterprises’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Werner Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 6th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 65.12%.

Werner Enterprises announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, August 11th that permits the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

