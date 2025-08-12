Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TBLL) Shares Acquired by Core Wealth Partners LLC

Core Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TBLL – Free Report) by 73.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,070 shares during the period. Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF makes up 1.9% of Core Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Core Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $3,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 319.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,835,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,086,000.

Get Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TBLL opened at $105.69 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.60. Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $105.35 and a 12-month high of $105.99.

Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF Profile

The Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (TBLL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE US Treasury Short Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury. Remaining maturity must be between 1-12 months. TBLL was launched on Jan 12, 2017 and is issued by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TBLL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.