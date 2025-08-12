Gray Media Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A) Plans $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Gray Media Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th.

NYSE GTN.A opened at $10.47 on Tuesday. Gray Media has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $12.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.98 and a 200 day moving average of $8.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Gray Media (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $772.00 million for the quarter. Gray Media had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 10.26%.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

