Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ CPZ opened at $16.70 on Tuesday. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a twelve month low of $14.51 and a twelve month high of $16.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.70.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Company Profile

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

