Core Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Lifevantage Corporation (NASDAQ:LFVN)

Core Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lifevantage Corporation (NASDAQ:LFVN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 32,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000. Core Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.26% of Lifevantage at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LFVN. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lifevantage during the first quarter worth $150,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lifevantage during the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lifevantage during the 1st quarter valued at about $186,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lifevantage by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lifevantage in the fourth quarter worth about $282,000. 35.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lifevantage stock opened at $13.76 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.54. The firm has a market cap of $173.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 0.45. Lifevantage Corporation has a 52 week low of $7.09 and a 52 week high of $27.38.

In other news, CFO Carl Aure sold 2,746 shares of Lifevantage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.39, for a total transaction of $36,768.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 133,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,784,927.17. The trade was a 2.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 20.65% of the company’s stock.

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, and sale of advanced nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care, bath and body, and targeted relief products. It offers Protandim, a dietary supplement; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support gut health; PhysIQ, a weight management system; LifeVantage IC Bright, a supplement to support eye and brain health, reduce eye fatigue and strain, supports cognitive functions, and support normal sleep patterns; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a nootropic energy drink mix.

