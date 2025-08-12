Core Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Lifevantage Corporation (NASDAQ:LFVN)

Core Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lifevantage Corporation (NASDAQ:LFVN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 32,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000. Core Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.26% of Lifevantage at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LFVN. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lifevantage during the first quarter worth $150,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lifevantage during the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lifevantage during the 1st quarter valued at about $186,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lifevantage by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lifevantage in the fourth quarter worth about $282,000. 35.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Lifevantage Stock Up 3.5%
Lifevantage stock opened at $13.76 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.54. The firm has a market cap of $173.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 0.45. Lifevantage Corporation has a 52 week low of $7.09 and a 52 week high of $27.38.
Insider Buying and Selling
About Lifevantage
LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, and sale of advanced nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care, bath and body, and targeted relief products. It offers Protandim, a dietary supplement; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support gut health; PhysIQ, a weight management system; LifeVantage IC Bright, a supplement to support eye and brain health, reduce eye fatigue and strain, supports cognitive functions, and support normal sleep patterns; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a nootropic energy drink mix.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Lifevantage
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- MNDY Stock Has a Case of the Mondays—Buy Before the Rebound
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- IPO Market Stays Hot With These 2 Debuting Stocks
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Taiwan Semiconductor Stock: Own It, Don’t Trade It
Receive News & Ratings for Lifevantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifevantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.