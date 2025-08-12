Elevation Capital Advisory LLC Boosts Position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Elevation Capital Advisory LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 269.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,262 shares during the period. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPHQ. Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 533,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,369,000 after purchasing an additional 6,570 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the first quarter worth $31,085,000. True North Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the first quarter valued at $416,000. Savvy Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 4,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 80,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,329,000 after purchasing an additional 35,885 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF stock opened at $71.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.94. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $57.67 and a 12-month high of $72.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.78.

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

