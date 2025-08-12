Hang Seng Bank Ltd. (HSNGY) to Issue Dividend of $0.15 on September 15th

Hang Seng Bank Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HSNGY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, August 9th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1456 per share on Monday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 564.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th.
Hang Seng Bank Stock Up 0.8%
Shares of HSNGY stock opened at $14.61 on Tuesday. Hang Seng Bank has a one year low of $11.25 and a one year high of $16.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.92 and its 200 day moving average is $13.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.
About Hang Seng Bank
