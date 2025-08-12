Hang Seng Bank Ltd. (HSNGY) to Issue Dividend of $0.15 on September 15th

Hang Seng Bank Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HSNGY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, August 9th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1456 per share on Monday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 564.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th.

Hang Seng Bank Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of HSNGY stock opened at $14.61 on Tuesday. Hang Seng Bank has a one year low of $11.25 and a one year high of $16.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.92 and its 200 day moving average is $13.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Get Hang Seng Bank alerts:

About Hang Seng Bank

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprises, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, the Mainland of China, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking, Global Markets, and Other.

Receive News & Ratings for Hang Seng Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hang Seng Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.