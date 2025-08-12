iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) Shares Purchased by Elevation Capital Advisory LLC

Elevation Capital Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Free Report) by 26.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,979 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,350 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF accounts for approximately 3.5% of Elevation Capital Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC owned 0.53% of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF worth $8,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 17,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 80.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWL opened at $158.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 1 year low of $118.75 and a 1 year high of $159.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $152.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.06.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

