Enhancing Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

Enhancing Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Core & Main makes up approximately 1.2% of Enhancing Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Enhancing Capital LLC’s holdings in Core & Main were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Core & Main in the 1st quarter worth $54,742,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 109.6% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,791,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,568,000 after purchasing an additional 936,863 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Core & Main by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,328,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,438,000 after buying an additional 923,287 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the first quarter worth about $44,028,000. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new position in Core & Main during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,032,000. 94.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Core & Main alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNM has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Core & Main from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Core & Main from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Core & Main in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Core & Main from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Insider Transactions at Core & Main

In other news, insider Stephen O. Leclair sold 44,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $2,784,216.52. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 70,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,379,265.76. This trade represents a 38.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Orvin T. Kimbrough sold 23,962 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.77, for a total value of $1,480,132.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 13,958 shares in the company, valued at $862,185.66. This represents a 63.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 428,445 shares of company stock valued at $26,045,755 over the last three months. 3.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Core & Main Price Performance

Core & Main stock opened at $63.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Core & Main, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.22 and a 12-month high of $65.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.68.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Core & Main had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 5.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Core & Main Profile

(Free Report)

Core & Main, Inc is a specialty distributor focused on water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services. The company provides infrastructure solutions to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets, nationwide.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.