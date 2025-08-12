Elevation Capital Advisory LLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Elevation Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 544,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,699,000 after purchasing an additional 84,711 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 153.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 13,074 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 239.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $73.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $67.13 and a 1-year high of $75.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.77 and a 200-day moving average of $72.65.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

