Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Position in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK)

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,629 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 3,249 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $45,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 9.5% in the first quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 54,172 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Gouws Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in BlackRock by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 38,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,818,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on BlackRock from $1,214.00 to $1,224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,200.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $990.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of BlackRock to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $1,180.00 to $1,170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,151.21.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $1,128.46 on Tuesday. BlackRock has a twelve month low of $773.74 and a twelve month high of $1,133.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,057.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $985.88.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $12.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.41 by $1.64. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 29.68%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $5.21 per share. This represents a $20.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 50.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 17,142 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,120.50, for a total transaction of $19,207,611.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 61,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,763,964.50. The trade was a 21.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Fabrizio Freda sold 4,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,122.81, for a total value of $4,978,539.54. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,936,571.86. This represents a 55.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,494 shares of company stock valued at $74,694,573. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.