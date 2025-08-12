Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Shares Sold by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC trimmed its stake in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 343,245 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,504 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC owned 0.41% of Guidewire Software worth $64,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 148.1% during the 1st quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter worth about $347,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 3,320.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 192,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,131,000 after acquiring an additional 187,205 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter worth about $692,000. Finally, OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GWRE has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $226.00 target price on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Guidewire Software from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Guidewire Software from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Guidewire Software from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.92.

Insider Transactions at Guidewire Software

In other news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.50, for a total transaction of $359,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 245,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,097,204.50. This represents a 0.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President John P. Mullen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.05, for a total value of $705,150.00. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 146,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,432,239.45. This trade represents a 2.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,742 shares of company stock valued at $5,870,207. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software Stock Down 2.0%

GWRE opened at $209.03 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $232.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a PE ratio of 522.58, a P/E/G ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.16. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.94 and a 52 week high of $263.20.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $293.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.40 million. Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

