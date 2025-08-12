Rathbones Group PLC Buys 37,351 Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Rathbones Group PLC lifted its stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 940,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,351 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC owned about 0.47% of Ferguson worth $150,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FERG. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Ferguson by 247.4% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ferguson by 166.7% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Ferguson by 56.5% during the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ferguson by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 81.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Ferguson Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FERG opened at $222.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Ferguson plc has a twelve month low of $146.00 and a twelve month high of $228.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $219.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.22. The stock has a market cap of $43.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.16.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.44. Ferguson had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 5.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. Ferguson’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Ferguson plc will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on FERG. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 price target (up previously from $195.00) on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ferguson from $190.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.64.

View Our Latest Report on Ferguson

Ferguson Profile

(Free Report)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FERG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.