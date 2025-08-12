BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Shares Bought by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC increased its stake in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,172 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,717 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $51,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,331,000. Prudent Man Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,018,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,868,000. Allianz SE lifted its stake in BlackRock by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz SE now owns 11,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,435,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,307,000. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Price Performance

BLK stock opened at $1,128.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $174.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.42. BlackRock has a twelve month low of $773.74 and a twelve month high of $1,133.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,057.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $985.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $12.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.41 by $1.64. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 29.68%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 47.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $5.21 dividend. This represents a $20.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.39%.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 17,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,120.50, for a total transaction of $19,207,611.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 61,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,763,964.50. This trade represents a 21.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Fabrizio Freda sold 4,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,122.81, for a total value of $4,978,539.54. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,936,571.86. This represents a 55.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,494 shares of company stock valued at $74,694,573 over the last ninety days. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on BLK. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,115.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,247.00 to $1,224.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $980.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,180.00 to $1,170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,151.21.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

