Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Shares Purchased by Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) by 15.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 510,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $20,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Varonis Systems by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 85,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Varonis Systems by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC grew its position in Varonis Systems by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 9,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Varonis Systems by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Varonis Systems by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 40,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 3,000 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total transaction of $165,240.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 128,666 shares in the company, valued at $7,086,923.28. The trade was a 2.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Guy Melamed sold 51,889 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $2,859,083.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 470,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,930,170.20. This represents a 9.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,889 shares of company stock worth $3,324,324. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRNS opened at $54.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of -59.12 and a beta of 0.71. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.53 and a 12-month high of $60.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.94.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 17.30% and a negative return on equity of 23.06%. The business had revenue of $152.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VRNS. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Varonis Systems from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Varonis Systems from $54.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.50.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

