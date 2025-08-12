Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Purchased by Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 169,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,580 shares during the quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $41,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $203.37 on Tuesday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.27 and a 1 year high of $248.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $213.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.77.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.90% and a net margin of 16.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 24th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 24th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MMC shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $229.00 to $226.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $249.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 7th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $261.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.79.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies



Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

