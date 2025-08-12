Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR) Stock Position Reduced by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC lessened its position in shares of Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 380,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $16,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $404,385,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 2,585.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,856,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713,301 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,542,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,000,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 1,170.8% in the 4th quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 1,290,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on BKR shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $58.00 price target on Baker Hughes in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $53.00 target price on Baker Hughes in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Baker Hughes from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut Baker Hughes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.47.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 526,568 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total value of $23,390,150.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 667,593 shares in the company, valued at $29,654,481.06. The trade was a 44.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Baker Hughes Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of BKR stock opened at $42.70 on Tuesday. Baker Hughes Company has a 1 year low of $32.25 and a 1 year high of $49.40. The stock has a market cap of $42.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.47 and its 200-day moving average is $40.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 11.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Baker Hughes Company will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 5th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 5th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is presently 30.07%.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Articles

