Prudential PLC Has $18.20 Million Holdings in Yum China (NYSE:YUMC)

Prudential PLC reduced its stake in shares of Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 349,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,591 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned 0.09% of Yum China worth $18,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Yum China by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,654,000 after purchasing an additional 8,542 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter worth $317,000. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Yum China by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 23,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 5,136 shares during the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Yum China in the 4th quarter worth $329,000. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in Yum China by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 24,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

YUMC stock opened at $44.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.52. Yum China has a 52-week low of $32.67 and a 52-week high of $53.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 8.04%. Yum China’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Yum China will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Yum China’s payout ratio is currently 39.67%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

