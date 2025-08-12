Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Acquired by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Royal Bank Of Canada were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baskin Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 5.0% in the first quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 62,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,079,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 341,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,525,000 after acquiring an additional 3,767 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its position in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 10,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA grew its position in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 210,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,705,000 after acquiring an additional 68,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 79,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,977,000 after acquiring an additional 32,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RY has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. National Bank Financial lowered Royal Bank Of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Royal Bank Of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 31st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.00.

Royal Bank Of Canada Trading Up 0.6%

Royal Bank Of Canada stock opened at $133.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.89. Royal Bank Of Canada has a 52-week low of $106.10 and a 52-week high of $134.26.

Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $11.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.77 billion. Royal Bank Of Canada had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Royal Bank Of Canada will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Bank Of Canada Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 24th will be paid a $1.1152 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 24th. This represents a $4.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. This is an increase from Royal Bank Of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Royal Bank Of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.33%.

About Royal Bank Of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

