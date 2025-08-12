Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Has $4.53 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $4,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MDY. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,922,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8.1% during the first quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth about $1,200,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1,275.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,230,000 after buying an additional 3,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 18.4% during the first quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,100,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of MDY opened at $568.90 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $458.82 and a 1 year high of $624.13. The stock has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $570.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $553.24.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

