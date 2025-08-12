Zions Bancorporation National Association UT Invests $87,000 in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM)

Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 592 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 24.4% in the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 20,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 50.7% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 172,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,371,000 after acquiring an additional 58,100 shares during the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 19.6% in the first quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 3,790 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 34.1% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 555,197 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $81,539,000 after acquiring an additional 141,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 10.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,088,108 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $159,800,000 after acquiring an additional 100,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MMM shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Friday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $167.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a report on Friday, July 18th. Barclays set a $170.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.10.

Insider Activity

In other 3M news, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 7,915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.02, for a total transaction of $1,179,493.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,045.54. This represents a 56.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 7,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.37, for a total transaction of $1,151,202.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 31,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,654,663.64. This trade represents a 19.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,316 shares of company stock worth $3,780,296. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

3M Stock Performance

NYSE:MMM opened at $155.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.72. 3M Company has a fifty-two week low of $121.98 and a fifty-two week high of $164.15.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 96.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that 3M Company will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

