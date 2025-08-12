Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Sells 1,316 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 22.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,493 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 1,316 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in Tapestry in the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,660,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 593.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,191,904 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $143,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875,753 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry in the fourth quarter worth $101,433,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Tapestry during the fourth quarter valued at $66,902,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the fourth quarter valued at $65,751,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on TPR. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $92.00) on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Monday. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Tapestry in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $104.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.56.

Tapestry Price Performance

Tapestry stock opened at $108.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.75 and its 200 day moving average is $81.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.13 and a 52-week high of $113.08.

Tapestry Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.