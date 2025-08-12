C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Decreases Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lowered its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,450,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,011,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,643,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 8,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $110.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $89.22 and a twelve month high of $128.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.69.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

