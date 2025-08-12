Mizuho Securities USA LLC Decreases Stake in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC reduced its stake in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,004 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 345,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,481,000 after purchasing an additional 51,854 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 20.2% during the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 18,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.3% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 39,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,106,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Atmos Energy from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Argus raised Atmos Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Mizuho cut Atmos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $165.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Atmos Energy from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 target price (up from $146.00) on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.27.

Atmos Energy Trading Up 0.4%

Atmos Energy stock opened at $165.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.99. Atmos Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $127.43 and a 12 month high of $167.45. The company has a market capitalization of $26.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.69.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.01). Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 25.05%. The company had revenue of $838.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atmos Energy Corporation will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 25th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 25th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 47.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.98, for a total value of $2,264,700.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 172,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,063,979.36. The trade was a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.