C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Sells 6,152 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors decreased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,152 shares during the quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FNDX. Woodside Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 171.2% during the 1st quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FNDX stock opened at $24.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.88. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF has a 52 week low of $20.41 and a 52 week high of $25.22.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

